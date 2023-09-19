LAWSON, Mo. — A 17-year-old Lawson, Missouri student is dead after a single-vehicle crash last Friday night in Ray County. He died at the scene the same day he got his license.

The Robinette family recently moved to Lawson from Liberty, but the very next morning after the crash took one of their six children, Journey Church in their former city came in to help them.

Carson Robinette’s mother and father Amanda and Keith, spoke to FOX4 outside that church Tuesday. Everybody who knew Carson knew him by his truck.

“I’m a mechanic, so that’s what I do, and it kind of trickled down to him,” Keith said Tuesday.

On Friday just before 9 p.m., Carson was driving a 15-year-old friend’s truck on Atkins Road, about a half-mile north of Route C east of Lawson. Robinette crested the hill of the gravel road, lost control, began to skid, and struck a tree. Robinette died at the scene.

“From what we understand, they went on a little joy ride, and the end result is what happened,” Keith continued.

The 15-year-old boy from Lawson was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

Amanda had exchanged text messages with that boy’s parents earlier in the day. She says he’s getting better.

A day after her son passed, Amanda went over to a window in their new home and saw Carson’s truck outside.

“And I was like, ‘That’s him,’ she said. “That’s where he went to his truck to decompress, to talk to the lord, and that’s what he wants all the teens, all the kids to do.”

That same Saturday morning, Amanda told FOX4 she was trying to figure out how to honor him.

“I heard him say, ‘Mom, I want people to see my truck,'” she continued. “Like I just heard it so clear, and I was like, ‘OK Carson. Let me make that happen for ya.’ I don’t know what to do, so I went onto our community page, and I just said, ‘You guys, instead of going by the crash site’ like many people do. I said, ‘Come by our home.’

Where that struck still stands is where hundreds of signatures are from fellow Lawson High School students. Consider the impact he must have had on those students given this was his first year in the district.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, there was a party as Keith and Amanda are calling it, in honor of Carson at Lawson City Park. His twin brother Caden passed his driving test the exact same day he did.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell says there is enough evidence to suggest speeding was a probable factor in Friday night’s crash.