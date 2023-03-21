KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen has died Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in south Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near Newton and Burlington avenues, just off 99th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived, officers located the teen with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took the teen to a local hospital where he later died. The teen has not been identified at this time.

A KCPD spokesperson said details on what led up to the shooting are not immediately available, and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Kansas City police continue to investigate and are canvassing the scene for potential witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information provided to the hotline that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.