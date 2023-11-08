LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An 18-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man is sentenced to prison for making threats on Snapchat that temporary closed a public pool.

Landen Burgess was sentenced Wednesday to two years and five months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for attempted aggravated criminal threat, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Court documents say Burgess used Snapchat to threated an employee of the Wollman Pool, sending a photo of himself holding a gun and pointing it at the camera in a threatening manner.

Additionally, Snapchat records showed a series of threatening text messages sent on July 26 and July 27, according to Thompson.

Burgess was arrested on July 27 by Leavenworth police.