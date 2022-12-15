KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot Thursday night.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. off E. 42nd Street, just east of Pittman Road.

Police tell FOX4 the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A person possibly connected with the shooting was detained at the scene, according to KCPD.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both online and on air as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

