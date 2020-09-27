Teen shot and killed outside Kansas City Kansas residence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the 4400 block of Adams Saturday night.

Nancy Chartrand, the Public Information Officer for the department told FOX4 the victim, a Hispanic male teenager, was transported to a nearby hospital and died due to his injuries.

At this time, police say the suspect is unknown.

According to the initial report, the shooting happened outside the residence.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will provide more details as they become available.