Teen shot and killed outside Kansas City Kansas residence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the 4400 block of Adams Saturday night.
Nancy Chartrand, the Public Information Officer for the department told FOX4 the victim, a Hispanic male teenager, was transported to a nearby hospital and died due to his injuries.
At this time, police say the suspect is unknown.
According to the initial report, the shooting happened outside the residence.
This is a developing story and FOX4 will provide more details as they become available.
