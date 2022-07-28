KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old teenager is facing charges for allegedly firing more than 15 gunshots at a 12-year-old and her 11-month-old brother outside their home Sunday afternoon.

The teen suspect, who is not being identified, has been charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault and two lower felony charges.

The incident, that was caught on camera, occurred during the day Sunday off Askew Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 12-year-old victim was standing outside when all of a sudden, she was forced to run for her life.

Her mother, Rosa Olivas, tells FOX4 she heard the gunshots and saw her daughter running inside.

Olivas was inside getting ready for her son’s birthday. When she ran to the door, that’s when she was shot in the thigh.

“It happened so fast that whenever I heard them, it didn’t even give me enough time think about anything else” she said.

Bullets also struck her neighbor’s home.

Olivas said this all started with a bully at her daughter’s school, and she believes the person who fired the weapon is the brother of the bully.

She’s grateful her kids are alive and weren’t shot and calls her daughter a champ for holding on to her brother while bullets were flying.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.