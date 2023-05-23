KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a teenage boy was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

KCPD officers responded to a report of a sound of shots call in the area of E. 82nd Street and Forest Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the teen victim who was being treated by EMS for an apparent gun shot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. He has not been identified and no suspect information is available at this time.

Detectives are on scene looking for witnesses and evidence to what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.