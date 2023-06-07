KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in south Kansas City Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home near 84th St. and Wayne Ave. at 5:37 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they discovered a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds outside the home.

At 5:38 a.m. officers were called to a second deadly shooting on I-670.

Police have not yet identified the victim in either incident. KCPD has not released any information on a potential suspect for the shooting at 84th and Wayne, or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.