OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney filed charges on Monday against a 17-year-old who is facing juvenile counts related to a shoplifting, shooting incident that happened at Oak Park Mall on November 12.

According to court records, the teenage suspect faces battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and theft under $1,500.

All three charges are misdemeanors.

On the afternoon of Nov. 12, Overland Park police received word that two people were concealing merchandise in a white shopping bag at Macy’s.

Investigators say those two were 18-year-old Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz and the 17-year-old juvenile.

FOX4 won’t name the juvenile unless he’s certified to stand trial as an adult.

Court papers say the suspects then were seen walking quickly through a busy food court toward an exit when two undercover officers identified themselves as police.

According to the court documents, Gonzalez-Munoz resisted arrest, and during the struggle on the floor of the food court, the 18-year-old removed one of the officer’s guns from its holster.

The officers tried regaining control of the weapon, at which time one of them said he felt the gun pointed at his abdomen and feared for his life.

During the scuffle, police say Gonzalez-Munoz fired the gun and the bullet struck the leg of a food court chair, but no one was hit by the gunshot.

Video surveillance inside the mall showed that a young girl had been in that seat only nine seconds before the shot was fired.

Officers then recovered the weapon as Gonzalez-Munoz ran toward an exit. They caught up to him at the entryway to the mall and arrested him.

Court documents say Gonzalez-Munoz also had a firearm on him that fell out of its holster and was later recovered by officers.

The 17-year-old who is being charged on Monday in connection to this shooting left the mall and took off running toward 95th Street before police caught him.

According to court documents, he said he had unexpectedly seen Gonzalez-Munoz at the mall and stated he was reluctant to place items in the bag at Macy’s, but Gonzalez-Munoz encouraged him to.

Online records show he will have his first appearance in Johnson County District Court on Dec. 13 at 4:45 p.m.