Teenager injured in Kansas City, Kansas shooting near elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager is in serious condition after a shooting near North 65th Street and Cleveland Avenue Tuesday.

Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area and found a male teenager on the sidewalk close to Hazel Grove Elementary School when they arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The suspect shot the victim from a vehicle and drove off. They have not been taken into custody.

The school did go into lockdown for students involved in activities, but are no longer under lockdown protocols and students are being released.

The school sent the following letter to families following the incident:

To our Hazel Grove Summer School Families, I want to inform you about an incident today that some of your children may come home and have questions about. This afternoon there was a shooting in the area. While none of the students or staff were in danger, we do know that some of our students in an area of our school witnessed the incident. At any age, seeing something like this could be traumatic. We do not expect you to have all the answers to questions your child may have, and know it’s okay to tell you children that you don’t know. With that said, we do have trained staff for incidents like this. Our Incident Response team was on site minutes after hearing the news and will remain here for our staff and students. At this time, I do want to also thank the staff here today that made sure that student safety stayed the main priority. As for the incident, we do know that this is now a police matter and they are continuing to investigate. As always if you have any questions, please reach out to me. Monica Randle – Hazel Grove Summer School Principal

