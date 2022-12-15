LIBERTY, Mo. — A smart watch notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about a deadly crash Wednesday evening.

Deputies said a teenager lost control of his car. Investigators said the teenager sideswiped a Ford F-150 before hitting a Dodge Ram head-on.

The crash happened on Route A near 112th Street, north of Liberty North High School, around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies said the teenager died at the crash scene.

Two adults and two children in the Dodge Ram were injured in the crash and went to hospitals for treatment.

Investigators said one of the people injured in the crash had a smart watch. The smart watch detected the crash and called 911 to get help as quickly as possible.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the teenager killed in the crash.

