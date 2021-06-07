Teenager nearly drowns after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas swimming pool

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager is hospitalized with critical injuries after firefighters rescued him from a swimming pool.

The firefighters responded to an emergency call at Parkwood Pool near North 10th Street and Quindaro Boulevard Saturday evening.

They pulled a 13-year-old boy from the water and attempted to revive him as he was rushed to the hospital.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the pool was fenced off and locked at the time. Deputies said the boy and two other children climbed over the fence and the 13-year-old jumped into the deep end of the pool. Investigators said he resurfaced before going under water a final time.

Investigators said the victim’s brother arrived and attempted to rescue him while the other two children alerted the fire department that help was needed.

The sheriff’s office said everyone involved is underage, so names will not be released and deputies have not said if anyone will face charges.

