KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high school student is recovering after being attacked and stabbed Friday night.

Kansas City police responded to Barry Road Park around 9:45 p.m. Friday. The park is down the street from Park Hill High School’s football field.

A game was being played at the time, but officers said the attack did not happen on school property. The fight didn’t have anything to do with the nearby football game, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

Police said the injured teenager showed up at a nearby hospital as officers responded to the park. The teenager suffered critical injuries from the stabbing, but has since been released from the hospital.

