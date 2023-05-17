KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a classmate is now in the custody of the Division of Youth Services.

A judge placed the teenager during a hearing Wednesday morning.

It will be up to Youth Services to decide where the teenager should be placed and how long he will remain in custody.

Manuel Guzman, who went by Manny, was stabbed and killed after an incident in the bathroom of Northeast Middle School in April 2022.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries.

Prosecutors originally charged the teenager accused in Manny’s death with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. As part of a plea deal the teenager was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser crime.

Manny’s family members say they believe the killing was premediated and are upset there was a plea deal in the case. They also believe the teenager should have been charged as an adult instead of allowing the case to stay in family court.