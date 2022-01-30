KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas investigators say a teenager was shot and killed Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 200 block of S. 14th Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the location on a shooting call. Upon arrival, they found the teen inside a home who had been shot. The paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

