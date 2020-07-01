Teenager shot, killed near 63rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police say a teen boy has been killed after a shooting near 63rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call at the Raytown Plaza shopping center.

That’s where officers found two men, at least one of whom was shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Raytown Police Department.

Then just down the street, police found a teenage boy shot and killed at Discount Smoke and Convenience Store.

Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened. They say it’s a large scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.