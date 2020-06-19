Teens and Overland Park police come together to shoot hoops, talk excessive force

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As tensions over racial injustice and police violence continue, many in the community have said they want better community relationships with police.

In one neighborhood, that effort started with a game of basketball.

Overland Park police officers met up with the group of teens to have a discussion about excessive force. Neighbors said they hope the officers will see the kids as having bright futures, and they also hope the kids see the cops as honest public servants.

“I see these, so many signs that says, ‘Promote, let’s do better,’ but what are we really doing to bring our communities together?” One resident asked. “I think it starts with us.”

Police said the officers made some new friends with the teens, but their luck didn’t pan out when it came to the competition.

“We did lose ALL of the games. However we made new friends, except for the one player that DUNKED on our officer,” the department posted on Facebook.