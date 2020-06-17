Teens clean up vandalism aimed at police that scared kids at Blue Springs park

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Vandalism meant as a message to police scared neighborhood kids away from their favorite hang-out spot, Woods Chapel Park.

“It was just really scary,” 14-year-old Jazmine Walker said.

Jazmine saw her 9-year-old brothers run home terrified after spotting messages of hate all over the basketball court.

“I have twin boys,” Jazmine’s mom said. “One of them in particular was very upset.”

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to go back down there,'” Jazmine said, “and he kept asking like, ‘Do they want to kill me?'”

Vandals pained a picture of a pig on the basketball goal with words geared toward police written above. It said, “Kill ’em all.”

“Having to explain that to them was really difficult,” Walker said. “We just keep talking about how there are few people who will do certain things or have different actions, but it doesn’t represent the group.”

“It just kind of upset me because I felt like there was a different way to express your feelings than vandalizing a public place where kids hang out and play,” Jazmine’s friend Savanna Bardt said.

So Jazmine and Savanna, both 14, grabbed some Clorox wipes to make someone else’s wrong right.

“We got all that we could reach,” Savanna said. “I had to climb the basketball thing to get the black part, but we couldn’t reach the backboards.”

The girls cleaned off the basketball goals, as much as they could, to take action against hate. Not an eye for an eye, but rather “love everyone.” That’s their new motto.

“I think that these young ladies and these young men took away a lot of the hurt,” Blue Springs Police Lt. Joe Fanara said.

Fanara said it’s taxing being an officer during these times, but he said having people in the community who also show support helps.

“What I’d like to say to the vandalizers: ‘Shame on you,'” Fanara said. “We want people to be able to get out their true thoughts. Come down, talk to us. Don’t come out here and damage property for other people who want to come out here and play basketball or enjoy a park.”

After cleaning off the graffiti, the girls have their own message for police.

“I’m sorry that people treat you like this,” Savanna said. “We know that just because a few people have made mistakes, that it doesn’t define all of them.”

If you have any information regarding the vandalism at Woods Chapel Park, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.