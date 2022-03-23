GARDNER, Kan. — One Kansas City-area family is singing praises after the quick actions of two high school students who saved their home and lives.

What started with a family cooking dinner on their patio changed over the course of a few hours when that patio began to smoke and then caught fire.

“We’re passed out, and by 11:45 I get this like jolt shake from my husband. He goes, ‘Jen, Jen wake up, call 911. The house is on fire,’” homeowner Jennifer Cusick said.

But before they were awake, the teens were already on their porch, knocking and yelling, trying to get their attention.

“We realized that there was actual fire going on, you know. Then I ran up to their door, start knocking on it really hard, you know, trying to get their attention” said JT Thakur, one of the two teens.

Heroic actions from two teens, stepping up to literally put out a fire, and it was all caught on camera.

“I just want to personally help the people because I like helping people, you know.” Thakur said.

It was pizza night in the Cusick household Monday, using their new pizza oven grill they got for Christmas, but an ember slipped through the deck.

“You can actually see him while he’s putting the grill away, one of the boards starts smoking at about 7 o’clock,” Cusick said.

For the next nearly five hours that ember would continue to smoke before the Cusicks’ patio caught fire.

“We probably would have woken up to flames in our house burning, which is really a scary thought to think about,” she said.

The two teens were on the job delivering food, but their quick instincts possibly saved the lives of two kids, their parents and three dogs. They put the fire out before first responders got there.

“I wanted to send them a gift. But I’m like, what do I get to two guys that saved my home and my family? There’s no price for that. Thank you, thank you so much for stopping and, you know, doing what you did,” Cusick said.

The Cusicks family told FOX4 lesson learned. They will always put water out and double and triple check.