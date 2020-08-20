TEH Realty part-owner indicted for bank, wire fraud after complaints spur investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a long list of complaints over shoddy apartment complexes, a part-owner of TEH Realty has been indicted.

Michael Fein with TEH Realty has been indicted on two felony charges of wire fraud and bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.

TEH Realty, which operates multiple low-income housing complexes in Kansas City and across the state, has a horrible reputation as a slum lord.

Among its many properties is Nob Hill Apartments in Kansas City, where 38 families were forced to leave last winter because conditions were so bad it wasn’t safe.

But that isn’t the complex that got Fein into trouble.

According to the indictment, Fein submitted false documents to a lender and to Fannie Mae to obtain a $12.5 million loan for Green Village Apartment Complex in Kansas City.

Fein is also accused of falsifying another $13 million in loan documents for low-income housing in St. Louis and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said Fein “defrauded several financial institutions, illegally enriching himself even as he provided substandard living conditions for his low-income tenants.”

The charges come after U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley called on federal agencies to investigate TEH Realty and its properties in Kansas City and St. Louis, citing recent news reports showing horrific living conditions.