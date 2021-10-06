Tell Pitbull where to eat while he’s in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — PItbull has a very important question to ask his Kansas City fan base.

Mr. Worldwide tweeted his followers and asked where he should eat while visiting the City of Fountains.

Kansas City 💥 Anyone know where we can get food while we're here?#IFEELGOODTour — Pitbull (@pitbull) October 6, 2021

There were a lot of early recommendations for Joe’s KC and Q39. The Kansas City Chiefs even got involved and invited Pitbull to check out Arrowhead’s offerings. Of course that means he would have to stick around in KC for a few extra days.

We have some great food at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Perhaps Sunday night? @SNFonNBC 👀 https://t.co/09UeWEx8eZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2021

Pitbull will bring his I Feel Good Tour to the stage at Starlight Theatre Wednesday night. The concert starts at 8 p.m.