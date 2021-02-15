LIVE UPDATES: Blackouts in Kansas City metro underway as cold causes power shortage

KANSAS CITY METRO — Power companies that oversee electricity use in the metro have announced they will begin rolling, temporary blackouts as a way to conserve energy during record cold temperatures.

Evergy and Independence Power & Light both announced they would begin to shut off sections of power today, Feb. 15.

Evergy stated that its blackouts began at 12:15 p.m. Each one will last 30-60 minutes.

“With these extreme cold temperatures, equipment may not operate as intended. As a result, outages could last longer than 30 – 60 minutes,” the company added.

At 1:15 p.m., Evergy showed 30,000 people without power.

Independence P&L said their blackouts would affect about 2,000 people at a time and last 20-30 minutes.

Both companies are acting in accordance with a request from Southwest Power Pool Inc. The organization oversees power distribution across 14 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

Southwest Power Pool Map

Evergy asks customers to continue to conserve energy to help reduce stress on the power grid, potentially reducing the ongoing need for emergency reductions.

Our Evergy employees are working around the clock to manage our power plants and power lines. But even with reliable operations, the extreme cold is driving high demand for electricity and straining natural gas supplies, requiring all the utilities in the region to ask for customers’ help in conserving energy until the temperatures warm up later this week,” Kevin Bryant, Evergy’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

Conserve energy by:

Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.

Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

When possible, delay non-essential uses of energy washing drying clothes, washing dishes and bathing to non-peak hours, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Use low-temperature cooking methods and avoid opening the oven door if it’s on.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 will continue to follow it and provide updates as more information is made available.