ST. LOUIS — Ten nature sites in Missouri and Kansas have been renamed under a new national policy to remove a slur used against Native American women.

According to the Department of the Interior and the United States Geological Survey, the following Missouri sites with new names include:

Minnesota Valley Creek (Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties)

Minnesota Valley Creek Ditch (Holt County)

Run Creek (Christian County)

Turkey Hollow (Madison County)

The following sites in Kansas have also been renamed:

Brown Creek (Brown, Doniphan counties)

Oaks Creek (Brown County)

Horseshoe Branch (Norton County)

Hogback Creek (Chautauqua County)

Elk Creek (Montgomery County)

Potato Creek (Cherokee County)

Each of these sites previously used the derogatory term “s—w,” which is considered an indigenous slur. The new names became official on Sept. 8.

Hundreds of geographic features across the nation changed names following a federal order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency.

Haaland’s order, issued in November, declared the word the word “s—w” derogatory and created a process for reviewing and replacing geographic place names that use the term.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Haaland via a news release.

“I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

Find a map of all the newly named areas here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.