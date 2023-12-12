PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Last week, tenants at a Pleasant Hill senior living complex were left without power for three days.

“There were probably about 15 people who stayed here during the whole thing because they didn’t have anywhere to go,” Broadway Village tenant Paul Alley said.

Now that power has been restored, tenants face a new and challenging decision.

They received a letter stating that restoring power was only a temporary solution.

Tenants were asked to conserve as much electricity as possible to avoid an electrical system overload.

Now, they have the option to stay in their homes at Broadway Village and risk the power going out again — or get on the top of the waitlist for another complex.

“They are showing some initiative to get things fixed how quickly. We don’t know,” Alley said.

A maintenance worker on the property told FOX4 the power system would need to be replaced, but there isn’t a timeline for when that could start.

In the meantime, residents received another letter from the USDA Rural Housing Service stating that due to the electrical grid failure at Broadway Village, tenants are entitled to priority placement on 515 rural rental housing properties for 120 days.

“Most older people are too scared to do anything and think they could get in trouble, and I don’t think they are going to move, and I think they are just going to take their chances,” Alley said.

Shannon Simmons’ mother lives at Broadway Village and is in an in-home hospice, as her wish was to pass in the comfort of her own home.

Simmons said the risk of another multi-day power outage isn’t an option.

“I can’t risk having my mom stay there. She is 82, and it was heartbreaking to tell my mom that she couldn’t go back home,” Simmons said. “I was holding off on the news to her and to watch her crumble and cry because her end of life wasn’t going to be where she wanted to pass. That is super bothering to me.”

Some tenants chose to live at Broadway Village because it is close to family, and they don’t plan to move while the power system repairs occur.

“That’s why I’m not moving, it is too far,” Alley explained. “And I don’t really know those areas like Harrisonville and Oak Grove.”

A property manager FOX4 spoke with Tuesday said they are starting the process and paperwork needed to update their power system and equipment.