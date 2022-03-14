HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A man and woman from Memphis Tennessee was arrested for illegal drugs following a chase in Harrisonville, Missouri Sunday.

Cass County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of 7 Highway and Walker Road for speeding.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a chase began. The chase continued through Harrisonville before returning to the interstate.

While heading north on Interstate 49, deputies used stop sticks just south of Peculiar.

The suspect driver exited the interstate at J Highway where the driver struck a curb. The female driver was taken into custody.

A man was seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle and dropped $34,924 in cash. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The two suspects were found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and several other controlled substances.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Tairnika L. Collins, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, with a cash only bond of $5,000.

The passenger, identified as 30-year-old James E. Wells, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, with a cash only bond of $7,500.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Cass County Jail.