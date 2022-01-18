Test ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out in Missouri with Batman references

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot KTVI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians received a puzzling message on their phones Tuesday afternoon – an ‘emergency alert’ from Gotham City.

But this was neither joke nor riddle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, but rather an unfortunate accident.

Around 4:52 p.m., people’s cellphones buzzed with an automatic alert reading, “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME.”

That’s the car driven by the Joker’s goons in the 1989 ‘Batman’ film.

Fortunately, we didn’t need a Caped Crusader to solve this mystery.

Minutes after the alert was sent, state police sent word the alert was a test message accidentally sent across the state.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first