LUFKIN, Texas — The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas is investigating after a 12-year-old girl allegedly shot her father and then shot herself as part of a murder pact with another juvenile in Texas.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at a residence in northwest Parker County, Texas.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting and located a 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The girl’s 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Both victims were taken to an area hospitals by air ambulance.

Sheriff’s investigators said the girl is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself. A handgun was located lying underneath the juvenile suspect.

Investigators discovered that the child suspect had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin, Texas, regarding the murder plot.

The other juvenile female had also planned to murder her father, but did not go through with the plan. The pair had then planned for the Weatherford, Texas juvenile to drive to Lufkin, Texas to pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia.

Lufkin, Texas police are also investigating the incident.

The Texas girl is facing charges of criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

The sheriff’s office does not identify juvenile suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

