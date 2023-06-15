KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 13-year-old AMBER Alert victim missing out of Hitchcock, Texas was found safe Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Hitchcock Police Department reported the young girl missing just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after she was last seen at her residence on Friday, June 9.

Just after 6 p.m. Hitchcock police said they had located the victim with the help of FBI Houston, FBI Kansas and the Kansas City Police Department.

Investigation revealed the teen was possibly in the KC-area and police coordinated an effort to locate her.

She was found with a non-family member, a man in an apartment complex, according to police. Information on the man she was found with have not been released at this time.

Police said the investigation revealed the victim chats with adult men online through various platforms and her disappearance may be connected to online solicitation.

The victim is currently in the custody of the FBI until Hitchcock police arrive to take her back to her parents in Texas.

FOX4 is not naming the victim.

More details are expected to be released later.