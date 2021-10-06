Texas high school on lockdown after reports of active shooter

(NewsNation Now) — A Texas high school is on lockdown with authorities responding to an alleged active shooter Wednesday morning.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the incident at Timberview High School in Arlington. No other details were provided at this time.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed the active shooter and said students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices. No visitors are being allowed inside the building, according to MISD.

The high school is about 20 minutes away from downtown Dallas.

The district is setting up a parent reunification point at 1100 W. Debbie. Authorities asked the media to gather outside the Timberview High School softball field. Mansfield ISD police, Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to the high school.

