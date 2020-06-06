Texas man charged with assault after waiving, revving chainsaw at protesters

MCALLEN, Texas — A man who was seen waving a chainsaw and shouting racial slurs at protesters is under police custody and is facing charges.

According to police, Daniel Peña, 44, was arrested on Friday and is charged with assault and four counts of deadly conduct, two class A misdemeanors.

Peña’s bond is set at $17,000.

In a viral video, Peña was seen waving a chainsaw at a McAllen protest. Additionally, Peña shouted racial slurs at protesters. The incident happened on Friday in downtown McAllen.

On Saturday, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling condemned the act on Twitter and stated “we will not tolerate such conduct in our City of McAllen.”

The “chainsaw man” has been arrested. We will not tolerate such conduct in our City of McAllen. We apologize to the protesters that were threatened by him. That is not what we do or who we are! — Jim Darling (@mayordarling) June 6, 2020