Texas man stops in KC as he travels country, running laps to support law enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Texas man is making his way across the country to show support for law enforcement.

Air Force veteran Xavier Heim is traveling across country picking out different police departments to run laps around. He ran 8 miles around KCPD Headquarters on Locust Street on Monday evening.

“I’m just doing a few laps around the police department. I do this pretty much all over the country,” Heim said.

Heim is from a town north of Houston, Texas, but he’s been to Louisville, New York City, Tulsa and more in the last month to show his support for police officers.

“Officers go out there and they risk their lives every day to deal with the worst in the community. They deal with murders; they deal with drugs; they deal with domestic abuses,” Heim said.

Most recently, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed after a mob of Trump supporters beat him with a fire extinguisher during the capitol riots last Wednesday. At least two Capitol police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen are under investigation for alleged roles in the riot.

“Law enforcement officers, they make mistakes. They do. There are people there who should not be in law enforcement. That’s true. I’m not going to say every cop is a good person,” Heim said. “I’m guessing it’s less than 1%. A very, very small percentage of police officers are bad cops.”

Heim hopes his efforts show police he cares.

“I’m hoping they see someone that’s actually supporting them sticking up for them hoping that they’ll get some encouragement out of it, go out there and keep doing the job to the best of their abilities,” Heim said.

