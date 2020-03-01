Texas police K-9 sniffs out $1.2 million worth of meth

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Police dog Stryker proved himself to be the ultimate good boy when he sniffed out approximately 595 pounds of methamphetamine in the largest drug bust of his career.

Last Sunday, Stryker and his human partner Officer Pat Robey responded to the scene of a suspicious tractor trailer parked near a major highway in Lewisville, Texas.

“Officer Robey deployed his K-9 partner Stryker to conduct a free air sniff of the tractor trailer and K-9 Stryker alerted to the presence of narcotics, the Lewisville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Robey and other officers searched the vehicle and found $1.2 million worth of meth in a hidden compartment, the department said, adding that it was one of the largest busts the department had ever seen.

“Anyone that knows methamphetamine knows how destructive it is to families so it’s definitely important to not have that circulating in our communities,” Capt. Chris Butterworth told CNN.

Stryker was rightfully rewarded for his good deed.

“We understand he got quite a few extra treats, a lot of scratches and as much time as he wanted with his favorite toy,” the department commeted on its Facebook post.