Texas Rangers get baseball history lesson before heading to Kauffman Stadium for opening day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Texas Rangers opened the baseball season on the road against the Kansas City Royals.

Members of the Rangers organization spent time touring the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum while in town.

Rangers General Manager and former Royals pitcher Chris Young, Manager Chris Wooward, along with Taylor Hearn, Jose Trevino and their teammates learned about the historic league from museum president Bob Kendrick.

Kendrick tweeted pictures of the visit.

Athletes have been known to tour the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum while in Kansas City for a game or a series.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is privately funding and the world’s only museum working to preserve the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America.

It was established in 1990 and stands two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where the Negro National League was founded in 1920.

