Thanks to smoke alarms a family is able to escape an early morning house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. – Two adults and two kids are okay this morning thanks to working smoke alarms.

The Overland Park fire department was called to a house fire near 162nd and Juniper just after 6:00 a.m. When the first crews arrived, they reported fire coming from the front of the two-story home. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control, while other crews searched the home to make sure everyone got out safely.

The fire extended into both levels of the home and it took about 90 minutes to put the fire out. The home was heavily damaged by the fire and the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Firefighters from the Leawood Fire Department and the Johnson County District 2 Fire Department were also on the scene to help fight the fire.

Thanks to the sounding smoke alarms the family had time to get everyone out of the home safely.

To learn more about smoke alarms and fire safety, visit the fire page at www.opkansas.org