KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AAA is expecting both air and highway travel to return to near pre-pandemic levels this Thanksgiving.

The expected 49 million Americans traveling by car would mark 98% of pre-pandemic numbers. An extra 4.5 million people flying equals 99% of those who flew for Thanksgiving in 2019.

A similar story is reported at Kansas City International Airport.

“We’re expecting about 350,000 total travelers through the facility during the week of Thanksgiving and that’s going to be about 95% of where we were pre-pandemic so almost back to full capacity,” Aviation Department Deputy Director Justin Meyer said.

This weekend and the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Years are expected to be a bit of a last hurrah for the airport terminals as we know them.

“It’s crazy to think this is the last big push for these terminals as they’ll be sunsetting here February into March,” Meyer said.

The new single terminal will come with a larger security checkpoint. Travelers were advised to prepare for long lines and avoid checking bags during Thanksgiving travel to allow for more flexibility.

If you are going to be on the highway Thanksgiving day, AAA advises to try to get wherever you are going by 11 a.m. to avoid the worst of the holiday traffic.

