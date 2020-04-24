‘This ain’t the way’: Kansas City mayor raises concerns over Missouri’s plan to reopen on May 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is raising concerns with the state’s plan to reopen businesses on May 4.

Specifically, he’s concerned that businesses like nail salons and gyms where people have close physical contact will not have enough guidance from the state. He also raised concerns about a lack of testing and contact tracing for people who may be ill.

The mayor told FOX4 he’s concerned that a small group of protesters is influencing policy in Jefferson City.

“There’s this doctrine called the heckler’s veto that a heckler gets the chance to kind of control what happens in a public meeting,” Lucas said.

“I would hope that we’re not seeing the heckler’s veto in this situation now. We need to continue to listen to our experts, listen to our doctors listen to the guidance that we have while we also think about how we reopen.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has remained adamant that the state reopens on May 4. He said that it’s up to individual businesses to implement safety measures that make their customers feel safe.

“This ain’t the way,” Lucas said on social media, responding to that ideology.

Kansas City and Jackson County have extended their stay-at-home orders until May 15. Both the state of Missouri and the city are expected to release additional details early next week about how they plan to reopen.