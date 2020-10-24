‘That hope just gets shattered’: Marina Bischoff’s family gets dreaded news, still looking for answers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months of waiting, only to get the news their family didn’t want to be real.

On Friday, officials positively identified a decomposed body found earlier this summer in Shoal Creek as Marina Bischoff, a missing Kansas City woman.

Bischoff had last been seen walking away from KCPD’s Shoal Creek Division after she was arrested for DUI. After a 10-year-old boy found the remains in the creek, they were sent off for testing, but delayed due to the pandemic.

But on Friday, Bischoff’s family got the heartbreaking news. Her brother, Victor Bischoff, said this is one step toward closure but certainly not the end.

“There’s always that hope that she’s still out there somewhere, she’s still alive, that this is, unfortunately, someone else’s body, not your body or your sister’s body in this case,” Victor said Friday. “That hope just gets shattered. That’s no longer the case. This is a known fact this is your sister. Now you have to move on to the next step.”

Victor said he’s in Texas still, trying to sort out all the details. He’s pushing for the release of any surveillance video or dash camera footage from police.

Although the DNA test is complete, the medical examiner has not determined Marina’s cause of death or finished the full medical examine. However, detectives do not believe foul play is involved in her death.