‘That was my baby’: Grandmother heartbroken by KCK AMBER Alert’s tragic end

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The grandmother of a missing KCK girl whose disappearance triggered a statewide AMBER Alert was devastated by news police had found the body of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

But she was also angry.

Vickey Saindon wishes more could have been done to make sure the little girl was OK. She said she hadn’t been able to see Olivia in months and had called authorities to try make sure she was safe.

“I just wish whenever we called DCF they would have done something about it because we’ve called them and KCK police to do welfare checks on that child,” Saindon said.

KCK police said her body was found not far from 34th and Steele Road after getting a tip of a body off a trail. The area is just on the other side of Interstate 635 from where police searched most of the day.

Saindon’s daughter, the child’s mother, is in prison. She was notified Friday at Topeka Correctional Facility of her daughter’s disappearance. But Saindon said Friday evening she hadn’t been able to reach her yet to tell her about officials’ discovery.

Saindon doesn’t know for sure who is responsible for her death.

“I’m hurt. That was my baby. Why’d they have to injure my grand baby?” she said.

But she hopes investigators can get to the bottom of things quickly.

“I want whoever done this to my child be put down and not let out. She was an innocent baby,” she said.

Neighbors near a home on Ottawa Street connected to Olivia’s father, who reported her disappearance, were also heartbroken by the news.

“It’s devastating to hear the news of a little girl that is helpless. Having seen her a few months ago and then all of a sudden things just go awry, it’s heartbreaking,” Rosalinda Garcia said.