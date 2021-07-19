‘That’s awful’: Vandals hit another Kansas City area park with vulgar graffiti

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Parents in Blue Springs are outraged after someone vandalized a popular park where children play.

Smiles and laughs are commonplace at Ward Park, a spot where every day, kids get to let loose.

“Oh my gosh,” local mom Heidi Mertens said, seeing pictures of the graffiti. “That’s awful.”

Most of the graffiti is too vulgar to publish, but vandals spray-painted everything from curse words to drawings of private parts.

“We stumbled across a bunch of writing on the slide the first time,” Jeremy Price said. “And then she walked around the backside of the building, and there’s a bunch of graffiti and writing on the garage door.”

Price brought his wife and two-year-old boy to the park Sunday morning for breakfast and found the vandalism. He calls it especially frustrating, as they live close by and come to the park as often as they can.

“It kind of takes the wind out of your sails when you show up and see that writing,” Price said.

“It’s just sad because it’s a really nice park, and it’s a great place to bring your kids, and that they feel safe playing, and knowing that that’s happening at night, it’s discouraging,” Mertens added.

Blue Springs police say a security company first called them around 2 a.m. Sunday. They alerted the parks department to quickly clean it up.

All officers have said about possible suspect information is the culprit was likely in a hoodie with jeans carrying a grey backpack.

Police take this seriously, as evident by the new charges facing the suspects who Kearney officers say vandalized a popular splash pad earlier this month.

“I think they should have been responsible for cleaning that off,” Price said. “And then maybe they need to go around and help at other parks clean up, because until something gets done, it’s going to continue to happen.”