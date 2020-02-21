What is diastisis recti and how to strengthen pelvic floor muscles post baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 4th trimester-- it’s a term being used these days to describe the postpartum period focusing on women,the new mom and the emotional and physical changes they’re facing.

The goal is to normalize the experiences women face, get the word out, and hopefully help women who are going through it right now or will be soon.

The series does not talk about getting your “pre-baby” body back as it relates to weight loss but rather focuses on postpartum depression.

In the videos attached to this article, Sarah Dominguez and Jenn Cummings of Foundational Concepts talked about diastisis recti and pelvic floor strength.

The two are physical therapists, specializing in women's postpartum issues.

