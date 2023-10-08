MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – Beer lovers in Missouri, this story is for you.

BeerAdvocate, an online database where enthusiasts can rate their favorite drinks and distilleries, among other things, put together the top-rated beers made in Missouri based on user ratings.

Using BeerAdvocate’s weighted rank formula, all beers are rated against each other. Below is a list of the top-rated beers in the state. To add balance, we used ratings from Untappd, an online beer and wine database that lets consumers rate and discuss their favorite beers, to base beers on a weighted average formula.

Below is a list of the five highest-rated beers made in Missouri, according to BeerAdvocate:

Abraxas – Barrel-Aged — Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis O.W.K. — Side Project Brewing, Maplewood Coconut Vibes – Barrel-Aged — Shared Brewing, Maplewood Oude Fermier — Side Project Brewing, Maplewood Anabasis – Bourbon Barrel-Aged — Side Project Brewing, Maplewood

At the top of the board for Missouri-made beers on BeerAdvocate is Barrel-Aged Abraxas from Perennial Artisan Ales in St. Louis. The company ages this American Imperial Stout for 12 months in Rittenhouse Rye barrels with cacao nibs, vanilla beans, ancho chiles, and cinnamon sticks.

With an ABV of 12.8%, this stout has more than 1,670 ratings averaging 4.73 on BeerAdvocate and more than 8,700 ratings averaging 4.7 on Untappd.

Next on the list is O.W.K. from Maplewood’s Side Project Brewing, a beer that is considered active by BeerAdvocate, but no longer produced by the brewery according to Untappd. This American Imperial Stout was, according to the company, brewed with “the most pounds of vanilla per gallon of beer we have ever released.” Additionally, the company said the stout’s time and barrel selection provides a flavor profile that isn’t sugary sweet or confectionery.

All this and an ABV of 15% have left the beer with more than 50 reviews averaging 4.86 on BeerAdvocate and more than 1,010 reviews averaging 4.9 on Untappd.

While it tops the list for Missouri-made beers, BeerAdvocate ranks Barrel-Aged Abraxas at No. 4 when compared to all other beers nationally.