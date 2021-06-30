‘The activity will appear suspicious’: Miami County Sheriff testing new radio system using black SUVs

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting testing for their new radio systems for the next few weeks and are letting people know in advance if they see some strange activity in front of their homes.

The testing requires every half square mile in the county be tested, requiring them to go down minimum maintenance roads, pull into driveways and make turnarounds.

The sheriff’s office will be using black For Explorers to conduct the testing.

What may look like suspicious activity will likely be the black SUVs making sure the new system works.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office asks those who are concerned about the activity in the area, to call dispatch at 913-294-3232.