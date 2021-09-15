The Beast, Edge of Hell open Friday for Halloween season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 47th year of scaring Kansas City thrill seekers will kickoff on Friday in the West Bottoms.

The Beast and Edge of Hell will open their doors for the Halloween season on September 17 and weekends through November 17.

Year after year, the haunted houses update and re-arrange sets to provide a heart-pumping experience that has earned them national recognition.

“The haunted houses continue to evolve whether it’s the attraction, the protocols, or technologies, we have an industry that thrusts itself to innovate,” Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, also known as the Queen of Haunts, said. “From my early childhood sleeping in coffins at Edge of Hell – to now part of the team who has seen decades of transformation, getting screams and laughter never gets old.”

The same COVID-19 protocols put in place for 2020 season will be in effect this year.

Guests and employees will be required to wear masks, take a temperature check before entering and hand sanitizer will be available at entrances.

“We recommend people who want more intense scares visit early in the season and go through earlier in the evening when there are fewer people,” Arnett-Bequeaith said. “Outside there is always lots of fun watching people reacting to street characters and enjoying the late-night foods available. Later in the season, we get bigger crowds, and the experience is a sort of bonding amongst those in the house facing fear together.”