‘The Big Dozier’ honors Royals 3rd Baseman with a taste of Kansas City BBQ

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Zarda Bar-B-Q launches a tribute to Kansas City Royal’s third baseman Hunter Dozier.

It’s called The Big Dozier.

Photo of new “The Big Dozier” sandwich. Courtesy: Zarda Bar-B-Q

The sandwich is made of burnt ends, pulled port, melted provolone cheese and topped with chrispy onion straws. It’s served up on a toasted bun and served with Zarda’s secret sauce, which is said to be Dozier’s favorite.

A portion of the sales from the $9.99 sandwich will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“This sandwich is truly awesome! It’s definitely the best sandwich I’ve ever had!” Dozier said. “I’m really excited that Zarda jumped in and agreed to do this to help benefit my Step up Big campaign benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

You’ll be able to order The Big Dozier through the Royals 2021 season. Zarda locations in both Lenexa and Blue Springs, Missouri, will have it on the menu.

