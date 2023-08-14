KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Black Community Fund awarded $80,000 to local Black-led, Black-serving nonprofits addressing critical needs in the Kansas City metro area.

There were four nonprofits selected. They were announced during the BCF’s 40th Anniversary Legacy Gala on Aug. 12.

The grantees were selected after 25 nonprofits made pitches on how they serve the Black community and their visions for the future. Each nonprofit presented the needs and goals of their organizations at the BCF’s vision workshop on Friday, Aug. 11.

“We invited Black-led, Black-serving nonprofits that could benefit from professional development, program development, social networking and an increase in capacity,” NaTika Rowles, executive director of the BCF, said.

“These organizations have been working tirelessly to uplift, serve and meet the changing needs of the Black community.”

These were the four nonprofits awarded:

Each grant recipient was awarded $20,00. A total of 40 nonprofits attended the vision workshop and each received a $500 grant for participating.

The Vision Workshop and Legacy Gala celebrated the culture of philanthropy that BCF has modeled to go along with helping change the face of philanthropy in Kansas City.