KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By now, Washington Post Columnist and Author David Von Drehle has recounted the chance encounter that would lead to more than a century of wisdom, and a book, countless times.

He had just moved to suburban Kansas City when he met Charlie White.

“Coming out of our new house and looking across the street, there was our new neighbor in his driveway washing his girlfriend’s car with his garden hose and his sponge, just a pair of shorts on, looking buff and fit, and he had just turned 102,” Von Drehle said.

“I said, ‘This is someone I need to know.”

Over the next seven years, the two men would get to know each other well, talking about Charlie’s early 1900s road trip, where he rode the rails home, working just a few blocks away from Walt Disney, and watching Union Station be built as a boy.

“The symbol of old Kansas City now, he saw it rising from the ground,” Von Drehle said. “Men building it with mules and horses and picks and shovels.”

Over his life span, the station was finished, became the transportation hub for the region for decades, fell into disrepair and was renovated to become a massive draw in the region once again.

“To tell Charlie’s story was to tell the history of Kansas City because for him it wasn’t history, it was life,” Von Drehle said.

If the stories Charlie told were oddly optimistic, it was because, Von Drehle says, Charlie never had much room for the negative.

Charlie’s first marriage ended when his wife overdosed in an unreputable hotel. His original career in medicine as a general practitioner saw much avoidable tragedy. Later, when that career was turned on its head with new techniques, knowledge and technology, Charlie became one of the first anesthesiologists in Kansas City.

Through it all, Charlie’s answer was stoicism.

“Stoicism is the secret to freedom and to joy because what it is fundamentally about is learning the things we can control and the things we can’t control,” said Von Drehle.

That’s the Charlie that his daughter Madelyn Dalgleish remembers too.

“I never saw him get mad,” said Dalgleish. “I never saw him worry because he just had this belief that it just doesn’t help to be angry or to be mad. That things just work out.”

When Charlie was in the hospital himself for a procedure, Dalgleish says the family realized how much he meant to the profession he helped grow.

“Anesthesiologists that were young would come up from surgery and talk to him and pay their respects,” said Dalgleish. “They didn’t know this man, but word spread, ‘Charlie’s in the building,’ kind of thing. And he never received a bill for any services there. He was just so respected, and that really touched him and touched me too, about how much he had given to his profession.”

Charlie’s portable anesthesia machine, with his name etched into the mixing chamber, sits in the Clendenning Library and Museum at the KU Medical Center, which says he would have used it likely in the 1940s.

