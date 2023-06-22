KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.

She said part of the reason behind her decision is based on the enormous way the city’s violence has impacted her.

“I’m beginning to tire, and they need someone who ain’t tired,” Peters Baker said.

It’s some of the smallest victims that weigh on her the most, as shown by a piece of paper that has accompanied Peters Baker for years.

Many people would view the tattered flyer as trash when the outgoing prosecutor held it up at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The same piece of paper holds a much different meaning to Peters Baker.

“Damiah White, which I carry her flyer and have for over a decade. It’s shown some wear, as a reminder of why I do this job,” Peters Baker said.

While the flyer references the 2013 murders of 3-year-old Damiah and her mother, Myeisha Turner, it seems to represent other difficult cases the prosecutor also faced.

“I’ll never forget the lessons that I learned here. The cases, the people that I met, the victims,” Peters Baker said.

She went on to name some of those victims who made headlines for weeks, such as Kevin Strickland, Breona Hill, Daisy Coleman, and Cameron Lamb.

During her time as prosecutor she worked to free Kevin Strickland, who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades behind bars. Peters Baker also prosecuted the other three cases.

As for Damiah White, the case the outgoing prosecutor carries with her nearly a decade after their deaths, Peters Baker hoped to face their killer in court when the little girl and her mother couldn’t.

Instead a federal judge sentenced Rawshawn Long, a gang member, tied to their murders to 30 years in prison for weapons and drug convictions. He is not eligible for parole while serving the federal sentence.

Long was never charged in the deaths of Damiah or her mother.