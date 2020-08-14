The conversation on race in Kansas City continues with a new ‘Be Heard’ FOX4 special

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 will host an exclusive, live broadcast event, “Be Heard: A Conversation on Race in Kansas City,” hosted by FOX4 anchors, Christel Bell and John Holt. The special program will air live on FOX4 and fox4kc.com from 8 – 9 p.m., on Tuesday, August 18th.

The goal is to examine the months since the rise of social unrest in Kansas City. What progress has been made? What changes still lie ahead to find potential solutions to the challenges of race relations? It’s a follow-up to a preliminary discussion FOX4 hosted in June.

Among those confirmed to take part:

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas

Kansas City, Missouri Police Deputy Chief Karl Oakman

Qiana Thomason, President/CEO Health Forward Foundation

Susan Whitmore, President/CEO First Call

Brandon R. Davis, Assistant Professor of Law & Society at the University of Kansas

Chris Goode, Founder of Ruby Jean’s Juicery & KCMO Parks and Recreation Commissioner

The one-hour special will be hosted virtually. Viewers are invited to submit questions via email to: beheard@fox4kc.com or use the hashtag #BeHeardKC on twitter.