The Country Club Plaza to close early Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In response to scheduled protests in Kansas City today and out of an abundance of caution, the Country Club Plaza will be closing at 4 p.m. today and will remain closed on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Country Club Plaza on Friday, angry over the death of George Floyd. The first group of protesters gathered around 3 p.m. near the Nichols Fountain, holding signs and chanting, “black lives matter.” But as the hours grew later, the tension grew with it.

The shopping district will reopen on Monday at 11 a.m.