‘The COVID slide’: As virtual learning continues, local parents worry kids will fall behind

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Keeping kids safe or jeopardizing their education: Those are questions families across the metro are wrestling with as classroom changes continue. Some families now fear online learning and isolation may bring long-lasting consequences.

Kaiden Edick’s dining room table is also serving as a school desk these days.

His mom chose online learning to keep her family safe, but she now worries that choice could put them months or even a year behind.

“We decided even though in-person learning would be more beneficial, that the risk wasn’t worth the potential reward,” mom Christy Grimes said.

But a new risk is now rearing its head.

“It’s very frustrating. I feel like I’m not learning anything when I’m at home and not at school,” Edick said.

Kaiden, an A-B honor roll student, is now failing five of his seven classes.

“We started getting emails from my son’s teachers that he was behind on assignments and wasn’t checking into his classes like he was supposed to,” Grimes said.

Kaiden and his mom have met with teachers and desperately want to get him back on track. She fears what became a six-month summer break during the pandemic, coupled with months of lackluster remote study, now have Kaiden hopelessly behind.

“They’re just continuously falling further and further behind, and at what point can they get caught up?” Grimes asked.

The Brookings Institute is already studying the potential “COVID-19 slide,” comparing the typical summer learning loss to what’s happening in the pandemic. Its data suggests students may have started this school year “substantially behind,” especially in math.

“I do believe teachers are adapting and finding ways to ensure students are learning, but to say it’s been an easy transition would not be a reality,” said Gina Chambers, Park University assistant professor and dean of the College of Education & Health Professions.

Chambers spent 30 years in K-12 education and now trains teachers at Park University. She said one of the biggest challenges of online learning is making it personalized for struggling students.

“You can’t walk up beside them or bend over and talk with them privately as you would in a classroom if they’re doing practice,” Chambers said.

Kaiden and his family are hoping as he returns to some face-to-face classes, he can find his footing before it’s too late.

“Now we’re at the point, we’re even worried if he’ll finish this grade or graduate on time,” Grimes said.

The first challenge when students return to classrooms will be finding out how far behind they are. No matter what, Chambers insists neither teachers, students nor districts shoulder the blame for COVID-19 learning losses.

“It’s a new way of learning and I hope, and my belief, is that we’ll come out on the other side having a better understanding of effective instructional strategies, a better understanding of how our different students learn,” Chambers said.

Lee’s Summit School District, where Kaiden is enrolled, said if students are struggling for any reason, they and their parents need to talk with their teachers to build a plan to get on track.

Most virtual teachers in the metro offer “office hours” for students to connect and get help.

You can also check with your local library, including the links below. Many in the Kansas City metro are offering free tutoring support services.

Additional help is provided at no cost through CovEd.org, a nonprofit created by Ivy League college students to help mentor and tutor K-12 students during the pandemic and beyond.